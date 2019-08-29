Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,113,100 shares, an increase of 26.8% from the July 15th total of 2,455,600 shares. Currently, 2.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 467,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.7 days.

Equity Commonwealth stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $33.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 241,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 568,146. The company has a quick ratio of 86.78, a current ratio of 86.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.54 and a beta of 0.25. Equity Commonwealth has a twelve month low of $28.48 and a twelve month high of $34.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $33.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.86.

Get Equity Commonwealth alerts:

EQC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JMP Securities cut Equity Commonwealth from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. TheStreet raised Equity Commonwealth from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Equity Commonwealth from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its holdings in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 59,212 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,926,000 after acquiring an additional 1,280 shares in the last quarter. Natixis purchased a new position in shares of Equity Commonwealth during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,268,000. Prudential PLC grew its holdings in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 14,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $475,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 57,672 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,876,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Services Automobile Association grew its holdings in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 30,437 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $990,000 after acquiring an additional 1,902 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.87% of the company’s stock.

Equity Commonwealth Company Profile

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE: EQC) is a Chicago based, internally managed and self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) with commercial office properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2018, EQC's portfolio comprised 10 properties and 5.1 million square feet.

Featured Article: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for Equity Commonwealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity Commonwealth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.