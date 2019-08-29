Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) Hits New 12-Month High at $22.55

Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:EPRT)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $22.55 and last traded at $22.51, with a volume of 837 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.31.

Several equities analysts recently commented on EPRT shares. Evercore ISI set a $21.00 target price on Essential Properties Realty Trust and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Essential Properties Realty Trust in a report on Friday, July 12th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine lowered Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Essential Properties Realty Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.47.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.02 and its 200 day moving average is $19.78. The company has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

In other news, VP Gregg A. Seibert sold 24,352 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.82, for a total transaction of $482,656.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Eldridge Industries, Llc sold 26,288,316 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.55, for a total transaction of $513,936,577.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,356,559 shares of company stock worth $515,289,154 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $50,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Essential Properties Realty Trust in the second quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, Nvwm LLC acquired a new position in Essential Properties Realty Trust in the second quarter valued at $70,000. 74.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Essential Properties Realty Trust Company Profile (NYSE:EPRT)

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc, a real estate company, acquires, owns, and manages single-tenant properties in the United States. The company leases its properties to middle-market companies, such as restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical services, convenience stores, entertainment, early childhood education, and health and fitness on a long-term basis.

