Exco Technologies (TSE:XTC) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $8.73

Exco Technologies Limited (TSE:XTC) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $8.73 and traded as high as $7.49. Exco Technologies shares last traded at $7.37, with a volume of 5,703 shares traded.

Separately, Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and set a C$11.00 target price on shares of Exco Technologies in a report on Wednesday, May 8th.

The firm has a market cap of $308.30 million and a P/E ratio of 9.75. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$7.89 and a 200-day moving average of C$8.73.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 10th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.88%. Exco Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 46.24%.

About Exco Technologies (TSE:XTC)

Exco Technologies Limited, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells dies, molds, components and assemblies, and consumable equipment for the die-cast, extrusion, and automotive industries. It operates through two segments, Casting and Extrusion, and Automotive Solutions.

