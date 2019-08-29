Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) Downgraded by BidaskClub to Sell

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) was downgraded by BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on EXEL. Zacks Investment Research raised Exelixis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley set a $27.00 target price on Exelixis and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Exelixis from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. ValuEngine lowered Exelixis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Cowen set a $25.00 target price on Exelixis and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.75.

EXEL stock traded up $0.17 on Wednesday, reaching $19.32. 1,516,954 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,218,168. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.78 and a 200-day moving average of $21.41. Exelixis has a twelve month low of $13.42 and a twelve month high of $25.31. The firm has a market cap of $5.85 billion, a PE ratio of 13.51 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a quick ratio of 8.53, a current ratio of 8.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The biotechnology company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. Exelixis had a return on equity of 31.31% and a net margin of 70.52%. The firm had revenue of $240.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $226.97 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. Exelixis’s quarterly revenue was up 29.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Exelixis will post 0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Exelixis news, EVP Jeffrey Hessekiel sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.10, for a total value of $1,582,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Morrissey sold 34,721 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.03, for a total value of $730,182.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 652,522 shares of company stock worth $13,461,761 in the last three months. 4.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of EXEL. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Exelixis by 46.4% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 15,852,556 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $377,291,000 after acquiring an additional 5,021,444 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Exelixis by 40.7% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 13,454,473 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $287,522,000 after acquiring an additional 3,889,200 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Exelixis by 320.7% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,204,443 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $76,266,000 after acquiring an additional 2,442,773 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exelixis in the second quarter valued at $47,309,000. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of Exelixis by 350.9% in the first quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 2,822,208 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $67,169,000 after acquiring an additional 2,196,279 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.79% of the company’s stock.

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines to treat cancers in the United States. The company's products include CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of patients with progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

