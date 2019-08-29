Expanse (EXP) Price Hits $0.30 on Major Exchanges

Expanse (CURRENCY:EXP) traded up 1,107.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on August 29th. Over the last week, Expanse has traded 828.9% higher against the US dollar. One Expanse coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.30 or 0.00003150 BTC on exchanges including Bittrex, BiteBTC, Cryptopia and YoBit. Expanse has a total market capitalization of $3.15 million and $2,530.00 worth of Expanse was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ubiq (UBQ) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0860 or 0.00000903 BTC.

Pirl (PIRL) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000129 BTC.

Travelflex (TRF) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Atheios (ATH) traded 25.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000009 BTC.

UR (UR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Expanse Coin Profile

Expanse (CRYPTO:EXP) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 3rd, 2015. Expanse’s total supply is 19,495,278 coins and its circulating supply is 10,495,278 coins. Expanse’s official message board is forum.expanse.tech. Expanse’s official Twitter account is @ExpanseOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. Expanse’s official website is www.expanse.tech. The Reddit community for Expanse is /r/expanseofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “- Algorithm: Dagger – Block Reward: 8 – Gas Limit: 31415926 – Block Target: 60 seconds – Listen Port: 42786 – RPC Port: 9656 – Reserve: 11 Million (Community Managed) “

Buying and Selling Expanse

Expanse can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Bittrex, BiteBTC, Cryptopia, Upbit and Poloniex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Expanse directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Expanse should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Expanse using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

