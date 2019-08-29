Explor Resources (CVE:EXS) Hits New 52-Week High at $0.04

Shares of Explor Resources Inc. (CVE:EXS) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04, with a volume of 67000 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.28, a current ratio of 0.04 and a quick ratio of 0.04. The company has a market cap of $5.71 million and a PE ratio of -4.38. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.03.

Explor Resources Company Profile (CVE:EXS)

Explor Resources Inc, a junior gold and base metals mining and exploration company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mining properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold, copper, zinc, nickel, and base metal properties in Ontario, Québec, Saskatchewan, and New Brunswick. Its flagship property is the Timmins Porcupine West Gold Project consisting of 185 unpatented mining units and 3 patented mining claims covering a total of 3,200 hectares located in the Bristol and Ogden Townships in the Timmins-Porcupine Mining Camp.

