Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Position Lifted by Schnieders Capital Management LLC

Schnieders Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 8.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,510 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,762 shares during the quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $2,798,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RB Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 9,284 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $711,000 after buying an additional 1,140 shares during the last quarter. Cohen Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cohen Capital Management Inc. now owns 41,460 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,177,000 after buying an additional 6,850 shares during the last quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 29,315 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,246,000 after buying an additional 3,073 shares during the last quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC now owns 63,677 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,932,000 after buying an additional 1,055 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fusion Family Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 373.0% in the 2nd quarter. Fusion Family Wealth LLC now owns 7,635 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $585,000 after buying an additional 6,021 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.48% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Robert N. Schleckser sold 9,345 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.84, for a total transaction of $661,999.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 189,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,445,432. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $87.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $76.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Independent Research set a $74.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.50.

Exxon Mobil stock traded up $0.72 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $68.40. 178,781 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,009,346. The firm has a market cap of $287.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.48. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1-year low of $64.65 and a 1-year high of $87.36.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.05. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 6.30% and a return on equity of 9.16%. The company had revenue of $69.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 13th will be issued a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.09%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 12th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 70.59%.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

