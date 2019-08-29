Faceter Price Reaches $0.0008 on Exchanges (FACE)

Faceter (CURRENCY:FACE) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on August 29th. During the last seven days, Faceter has traded down 15.7% against the dollar. Faceter has a market capitalization of $356,428.00 and $1,942.00 worth of Faceter was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Faceter coin can currently be bought for $0.0008 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular exchanges including $20.33, $24.43, $33.94 and $51.55.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.17 or 0.00043916 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $468.90 or 0.04940946 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001221 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000142 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0202 or 0.00000213 BTC.

Clipper Coin (CCCX) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000233 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

About Faceter

Faceter (CRYPTO:FACE) is a coin. Its genesis date was January 19th, 2018. Faceter’s total supply is 938,641,610 coins and its circulating supply is 470,623,560 coins. Faceter’s official Twitter account is @FaceterOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. Faceter’s official website is tokensale.faceter.io. Faceter’s official message board is medium.com/faceter.

Buying and Selling Faceter

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Faceter directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Faceter should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Faceter using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

