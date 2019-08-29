Fetch Hits 24-Hour Volume of $3.43 Million (FET)

Fetch (CURRENCY:FET) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on August 29th. Fetch has a market capitalization of $24.34 million and approximately $3.43 million worth of Fetch was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Fetch has traded 21.1% lower against the dollar. One Fetch token can currently be purchased for $0.0508 or 0.00000533 BTC on popular exchanges including Binance and WazirX.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Fetch alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $3.87 or 0.00040610 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $479.94 or 0.05034017 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001236 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000214 BTC.

Clipper Coin (CCCX) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0207 or 0.00000217 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded 27.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000112 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

About Fetch

Fetch (CRYPTO:FET) is a token. It was first traded on March 1st, 2018. Fetch’s total supply is 1,152,997,575 tokens and its circulating supply is 479,400,060 tokens. The Reddit community for Fetch is /r/FetchAI_Community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Fetch’s official Twitter account is @fetch_ai. Fetch’s official website is fetch.ai. Fetch’s official message board is medium.com/fetch-ai.

Buying and Selling Fetch

Fetch can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: WazirX and Binance. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fetch directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fetch should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Fetch using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Fetch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Fetch and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.