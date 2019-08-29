Financial Survey: Precision Therapeutics (NASDAQ:POAI) and Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Precision Therapeutics (NASDAQ:POAI) and Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, profitability, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Precision Therapeutics and Intuitive Surgical’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Precision Therapeutics -657.73% -122.54% -66.99% Intuitive Surgical 29.95% 17.35% 14.83%

Volatility & Risk

Precision Therapeutics has a beta of 2.42, meaning that its stock price is 142% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Intuitive Surgical has a beta of 1.12, meaning that its stock price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Precision Therapeutics and Intuitive Surgical, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Precision Therapeutics 0 0 0 0 N/A Intuitive Surgical 1 3 9 0 2.62

Intuitive Surgical has a consensus price target of $583.17, suggesting a potential upside of 16.34%. Given Intuitive Surgical’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Intuitive Surgical is more favorable than Precision Therapeutics.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

1.1% of Precision Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 86.1% of Intuitive Surgical shares are owned by institutional investors. 13.4% of Precision Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.7% of Intuitive Surgical shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Precision Therapeutics and Intuitive Surgical’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Precision Therapeutics $1.41 million 12.64 -$10.09 million N/A N/A Intuitive Surgical $3.72 billion 15.51 $1.13 billion $9.49 52.82

Intuitive Surgical has higher revenue and earnings than Precision Therapeutics.

Summary

Intuitive Surgical beats Precision Therapeutics on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Precision Therapeutics

Predictive Oncology Inc. provides various healthcare products and services primarily in the United States. The company manufactures environmentally conscious systems for the collection and disposal of infectious fluids that result from surgical procedures and post-operative care. It offers the STREAMWAY Fluid Waste Management system that suctions surgical waste fluid from the patient using standard surgical tubing; and disposables. The company also provides contract research organization (CRO) that offers personalized medicine solutions for pharmaceutical, diagnostic, and biotech industries. Its CRO services enhance the effectiveness of cancer therapy using the power of artificial intelligence applied to diseases databases. The company markets and sells its STREAMWAY Fluid Waste Management system and procedure disposables to medical facilities through various direct sales force and independent distributors. The company was formerly known as Precision Therapeutics Inc. and changed its name to Predictive Oncology Inc. in June 2019. Predictive Oncology Inc. was founded in 2002 and is based in Eagan, Minnesota.

About Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical, Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories. Its da Vinci Surgical System transforms the surgeon's natural hand movements outside the body into corresponding micro-movements inside the patient's body. The company's da Vinci Surgical System include surgeon's consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D vision systems, da Vinci skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures. It also manufactures EndoWrist instruments, such as forceps, scissors, electrocautery tools, scalpels, and other surgical tools, which incorporate wrist joints for natural dexterity for various surgical procedures. In addition, the company offers EndoWrist Stapler, a wristed stapling instrument for resection, transection, and creation of anastomoses; and EndoWrist One Vessel Sealers that are wristed single-use instruments for bipolar coagulation and mechanical transection of vessels up to 7mm in diameter and tissue bundles that fit in the jaws of the instrument. Further, it provides da Vinci Single-Site, a set of non-wristed and wristed instruments and accessories that allow da Vinci Surgical Systems to work through a single incision. Additionally, the company sells various accessories comprising sterile drapes for ensuring sterile field during surgery; and vision products that include replacement 3D stereo endoscopes, camera heads, light guides, and other items that facilitate use of the da Vinci Surgical System. It markets its products directly and through distributors in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, California.

