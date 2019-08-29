First Citizens BancShares Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA) Director Robert R. Hoppe Purchases 80 Shares

First Citizens BancShares Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA) Director Robert R. Hoppe bought 80 shares of First Citizens BancShares stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $427.00 per share, with a total value of $34,160.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $119,560. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

FCNCA traded up $7.88 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $442.87. 421 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,368. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.66 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. First Citizens BancShares Inc. has a one year low of $355.18 and a one year high of $477.55. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $449.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $437.76.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th.

A number of research analysts have commented on FCNCA shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of First Citizens BancShares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. ValuEngine cut shares of First Citizens BancShares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 131.7% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 417 shares of the bank’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 10.4% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 381 shares of the bank’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares during the second quarter worth approximately $218,000. Finally, Commonwealth Bank of Australia increased its holdings in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 75.0% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 700 shares of the bank’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.73% of the company’s stock.

About First Citizens BancShares

First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides banking services to retail and commercial customers. Its deposit products include checking, savings, money market and time deposit accounts. The company's loan products portfolio comprises commercial construction and land development, commercial mortgage, commercial and industrial, lease financing, and other commercial real estate loans; and noncommercial construction and land development, residential mortgage, revolving mortgage, consumer loans, and construction and land development loans.

