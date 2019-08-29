First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “FIRST INDUSTRIAL REALTY TRUST is a self-administered and fully integrated industrial real estate company which owns, mamages, acquires and develops industrial real estste. “

Separately, Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on First Industrial Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.70.

Shares of FR traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $39.11. The stock had a trading volume of 272,514 shares, compared to its average volume of 697,624. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. First Industrial Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $27.30 and a 12 month high of $39.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.91 billion, a PE ratio of 24.44, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $37.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.93.

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.11). First Industrial Realty Trust had a return on equity of 8.70% and a net margin of 35.11%. The firm had revenue of $104.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.62 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that First Industrial Realty Trust will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FR. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,702,290 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,128,000 after buying an additional 141,450 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in First Industrial Realty Trust by 2,271.8% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 49,855 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,763,000 after purchasing an additional 47,753 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in First Industrial Realty Trust by 313.9% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 130,058 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,598,000 after purchasing an additional 98,639 shares in the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc bought a new position in First Industrial Realty Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $209,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in First Industrial Realty Trust by 3.5% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 20,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $732,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.89% of the company’s stock.

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading fully integrated owner, operator, and developer of industrial real estate with a track record of providing industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional customers. Across major markets in the United States, our local market experts manage, lease, buy, (re)develop, and sell bulk and regional distribution centers, light industrial, and other industrial facility types.

