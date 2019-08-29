FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) Shares Acquired by Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) by 12.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 140,211 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,888 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $6,002,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in FirstEnergy by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,393,048 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $239,645,000 after purchasing an additional 382,694 shares during the period. Pennsylvania Trust Co bought a new stake in FirstEnergy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $244,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in FirstEnergy by 69.7% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,089 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 1,679 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in FirstEnergy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $593,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in FirstEnergy by 40.0% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 108,771 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,526,000 after acquiring an additional 31,079 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.38% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Mizuho cut their price target on FirstEnergy from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. KeyCorp reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $46.00 price target on shares of FirstEnergy in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. TheStreet cut FirstEnergy from a “b” rating to a “f” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut FirstEnergy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.00.

FE stock traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $45.80. 67,177 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,869,805. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.32. FirstEnergy Corp. has a 1-year low of $35.33 and a 1-year high of $45.90. The company has a market cap of $24.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.65, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.01. FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 20.29% and a net margin of 2.79%. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.66 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 6th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.32%. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio is 58.69%.

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. It owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, natural gas, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

