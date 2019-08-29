FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) Sets New 52-Week High at $45.94

FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $45.94 and last traded at $45.81, with a volume of 24800 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $45.52.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FE. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of FirstEnergy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. TheStreet lowered shares of FirstEnergy from a “b” rating to a “f” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, KeyCorp reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $46.00 price target on shares of FirstEnergy in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.51 billion, a PE ratio of 17.70, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.27. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.32.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.01. FirstEnergy had a net margin of 2.79% and a return on equity of 20.29%. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 7th will be given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 6th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio is 58.69%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in FirstEnergy by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,393,048 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $239,645,000 after purchasing an additional 382,694 shares in the last quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co purchased a new position in FirstEnergy during the first quarter valued at approximately $244,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in FirstEnergy by 69.7% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,089 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 1,679 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in FirstEnergy during the first quarter valued at approximately $593,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 40.0% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 108,771 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,526,000 after buying an additional 31,079 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.38% of the company’s stock.

FirstEnergy Company Profile (NYSE:FE)

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. It owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, natural gas, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

