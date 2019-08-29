Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) Lifted to “Buy” at Citigroup

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) was upgraded by Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Northcoast Research upgraded Fiserv from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.86 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $106.00 price objective on Fiserv and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on Fiserv in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Fiserv from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. Fiserv has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.88.

Shares of NASDAQ:FISV traded up $1.22 during trading on Thursday, hitting $107.97. 16,242 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,499,195. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $90.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.40, a quick ratio of 4.97 and a current ratio of 4.97. The company has a market capitalization of $41.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.80. Fiserv has a 1-year low of $68.45 and a 1-year high of $108.57.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 53.08% and a net margin of 16.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Fiserv will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Fiserv news, Chairman Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.45, for a total transaction of $2,686,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 291,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,314,046.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.25, for a total transaction of $1,885,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 331,429 shares in the company, valued at $31,237,183.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 85,000 shares of company stock worth $8,419,850. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bremer Bank National Association purchased a new stake in Fiserv in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Advantage Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Fiserv by 126.4% in the second quarter. Advantage Investment Management LLC now owns 335 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Fiserv by 523.3% in the second quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 374 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the period. Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Fiserv in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in Fiserv by 74.4% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 464 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.43% of the company’s stock.

About Fiserv

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. The company's Payments and Industry Products segment provides electronic bill payment and presentment services; Internet and mobile banking software and services; account-to-account transfers; person-to-person payment services; debit and credit card processing and services; payments infrastructure services; and other electronic payments software and services.

