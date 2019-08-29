Five Below Inc (NASDAQ:FIVE) Holdings Lifted by Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC

Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Five Below Inc (NASDAQ:FIVE) by 57.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,544 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 2,742 shares during the quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Five Below were worth $905,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Five Below by 96.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,471,352 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $307,065,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214,030 shares during the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Five Below in the 2nd quarter worth about $66,875,000. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in Five Below by 46.6% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 748,675 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $89,856,000 after acquiring an additional 238,106 shares in the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP lifted its stake in Five Below by 104.7% in the 1st quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 399,178 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $49,598,000 after acquiring an additional 204,195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Five Below by 1,054.6% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 217,196 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $26,987,000 after acquiring an additional 198,385 shares in the last quarter. 95.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Five Below alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ FIVE traded up $5.95 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $124.24. 2,299,833 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,144,471. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.89. The stock has a market cap of $6.43 billion, a PE ratio of 48.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.64. The company’s fifty day moving average is $116.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $125.35. Five Below Inc has a fifty-two week low of $86.57 and a fifty-two week high of $148.21.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 28th. The specialty retailer reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50. The business had revenue of $417.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $421.38 million. Five Below had a return on equity of 25.21% and a net margin of 9.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Five Below Inc will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FIVE. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Five Below in a research note on Monday, July 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Five Below from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. BidaskClub raised Five Below from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Bank of America set a $150.00 price target on Five Below and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Barclays downgraded Five Below from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $128.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $134.72.

In other news, CFO Kenneth R. Bull sold 7,103 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.13, for a total transaction of $924,313.39. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 79,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,309,809.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Five Below Company Profile

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and T-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, including glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

Featured Article: How is an ETF different from a mutual fund?



Receive News & Ratings for Five Below Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five Below and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.