Flanigan’s Enterprises (NYSEAMERICAN:BDL) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Flanigan’s Enterprises, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BDL) shares passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as low as $21.30. Flanigan’s Enterprises shares last traded at $21.30, with a volume of 106 shares.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Flanigan’s Enterprises stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Flanigan’s Enterprises, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BDL) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,800 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 2.95% of Flanigan’s Enterprises worth $1,260,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

About Flanigan’s Enterprises (NYSEAMERICAN:BDL)

Flanigan's Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of full-service restaurants and package liquor stores in South Florida. It operates through Package Stores and Restaurants segments. The company operates package liquor stores under the Big Daddy's Liquors name, which offer private label liquors, beer, and wines; and restaurants under the Flanigan's Seafood Bar and Grill service mark that provide alcoholic beverages and full food service.

