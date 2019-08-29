FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) Shares Sold by Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. decreased its stake in FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) by 32.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,831 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,802 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in FleetCor Technologies were worth $1,638,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bray Capital Advisors acquired a new position in FleetCor Technologies during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in FleetCor Technologies during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in FleetCor Technologies during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Motco acquired a new position in FleetCor Technologies during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in FleetCor Technologies by 94.2% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 134 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $340.00 price target on shares of FleetCor Technologies in a report on Monday, July 8th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of FleetCor Technologies from $245.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of FleetCor Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $240.00 to $284.00 in a report on Thursday, July 11th. GMP Securities reiterated an “average” rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of FleetCor Technologies in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Barclays set a $340.00 price target on shares of FleetCor Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $269.27.

FleetCor Technologies stock traded up $4.05 during trading on Thursday, reaching $299.60. The company had a trading volume of 2,988 shares, compared to its average volume of 558,440. FleetCor Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $172.18 and a 12-month high of $302.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $289.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $262.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.11, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92.

FleetCor Technologies (NYSE:FLT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by $0.05. FleetCor Technologies had a net margin of 35.29% and a return on equity of 26.37%. The firm had revenue of $647.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $633.95 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.57 earnings per share. FleetCor Technologies’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that FleetCor Technologies, Inc. will post 11.15 earnings per share for the current year.

About FleetCor Technologies

FleetCor Technologies, Inc provides commercial payment solutions in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers fuel payment solutions to businesses and government entities that operate vehicle fleets, as well as to oil and leasing companies, and fuel marketers. Its fuel payment products are in the form of plastic cards, electronic RFID tags, and paper vouchers to purchase fuel, oil, vehicle maintenance supplies and services, and building supplies.

