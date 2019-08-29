FLO (FLO) Price Hits $0.0381 on Exchanges

FLO (CURRENCY:FLO) traded down 8.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on August 29th. FLO has a total market capitalization of $5.80 million and approximately $7,005.00 worth of FLO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One FLO coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0381 or 0.00000402 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, FLO has traded 20.5% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 14.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BOScoin (BOS) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded down 29.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0978 or 0.00001032 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000102 BTC.

Quasarcoin (QAC) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000171 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0351 or 0.00000370 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0390 or 0.00000411 BTC.

BitBall (BTB) traded down 21.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000058 BTC.

CREDIT (CREDIT) traded down 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

FLO Coin Profile

FLO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 17th, 2013. FLO’s total supply is 152,129,939 coins. The Reddit community for FLO is /r/floblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. FLO’s official Twitter account is @FLOblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for FLO is flo.cash.

Buying and Selling FLO

FLO can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FLO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FLO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FLO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

