Flushing Financial Co. (FFIC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.21 on September 27th

Flushing Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FFIC) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 27th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.21 per share by the bank on Friday, September 27th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th.

Flushing Financial has increased its dividend by an average of 7.7% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 5 years. Flushing Financial has a payout ratio of 45.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Flushing Financial to earn $1.67 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 50.3%.

Shares of NASDAQ:FFIC opened at $19.19 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. Flushing Financial has a twelve month low of $18.80 and a twelve month high of $26.34. The company’s 50 day moving average is $20.38 and its 200 day moving average is $21.80. The company has a market cap of $545.72 million, a PE ratio of 9.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 0.84.

Flushing Financial (NASDAQ:FFIC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.03). Flushing Financial had a return on equity of 9.44% and a net margin of 16.94%. The company had revenue of $42.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.20 million. Equities research analysts predict that Flushing Financial will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FFIC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Gabelli restated a “buy” rating on shares of Flushing Financial in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Flushing Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. TheStreet lowered Flushing Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. ValuEngine lowered Flushing Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, Sandler O’Neill lowered Flushing Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Flushing Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.00.

Flushing Financial Company Profile

Flushing Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Flushing Bank that provides banking products and services primarily to consumers, businesses, and governmental units. It offers various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, demand accounts, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.

