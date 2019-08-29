Flutter Entertainment (LON:FLTR) Trading Down 0.4%

Flutter Entertainment PLC (LON:FLTR)’s share price traded down 0.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 6,770 ($88.46) and last traded at GBX 6,770 ($88.46), 76,824 shares were traded during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at GBX 6,796 ($88.80).

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Peel Hunt reissued a “reduce” rating on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, August 7th.

The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.31. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 6,702.08. The stock has a market cap of $5.29 billion and a P/E ratio of 28.63.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 5th will be paid a GBX 67 ($0.88) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.05%. Flutter Entertainment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.85%.

About Flutter Entertainment (LON:FLTR)

Flutter Entertainment PLC operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Online, Australia, Retail, and US segments. It offers exchange sports betting products; fixed odds games betting; online games and casino; peer-to-peer games, including online bingo and poker; and business-to-business services.

