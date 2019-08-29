Fly Leasing (NYSE:FLY) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Fly Leasing (NYSE:FLY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $22.00 target price on the transportation company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 6.49% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Fly Leasing Limited, formerly known as Babcock & Brown Air Limited, is engaged in acquiring and leasing modern, high-demand and fuel-efficient commercial jet aircraft under long-term contracts to a diverse group of airlines throughout the world. The Company’s strategy is to effectively manage its fleet and grow its portfolio through accretive acquisitions of aircraft. FLY Leasing is managed and serviced by BBAM L.P., an aircraft leasing company. BBAM acts as manager of FLY Leasing and servicer of the aircraft portfolio under multi-year management and servicing agreements. In addition to arranging for the leasing of the fleet, BBAM assists in the acquiring and disposing of aircraft, marketeering aircraft for lease and release, collecting rents and other payments from the lessees of aircraft, monitoring maintenance, insurance and other obligations under leases, and enforcing FLY Leasing’s rights against lessees. BBAM is an independent company. FLY Leasing Limited is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Compass Point set a $23.00 price target on Fly Leasing and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. ValuEngine raised Fly Leasing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.67.

FLY stock traded up $0.66 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $20.66. The company had a trading volume of 940,034 shares, compared to its average volume of 165,295. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $17.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.41. Fly Leasing has a fifty-two week low of $10.42 and a fifty-two week high of $21.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $571.09 million, a PE ratio of 6.75 and a beta of 0.92.

Fly Leasing (NYSE:FLY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The transportation company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.47. Fly Leasing had a return on equity of 22.62% and a net margin of 29.64%. The company had revenue of $147.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. Fly Leasing’s quarterly revenue was up 43.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Fly Leasing will post 5.19 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLY. Renaissance Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Fly Leasing by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 58,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $804,000 after buying an additional 1,420 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fly Leasing during the 1st quarter worth approximately $117,000. SFE Investment Counsel raised its stake in shares of Fly Leasing by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. SFE Investment Counsel now owns 106,435 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,473,000 after buying an additional 2,050 shares in the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Fly Leasing by 95.4% during the 1st quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 166,985 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,311,000 after buying an additional 81,545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Donald Smith & CO. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fly Leasing by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 2,687,801 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $37,199,000 after buying an additional 17,229 shares in the last quarter. 42.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fly Leasing Limited, through its subsidiaries, purchases and leases commercial aircraft under multi-year contracts to various airlines worldwide. As of December 31, 2018, it had a portfolio of 101 aircraft, including 90 narrow-body passenger aircraft and 11 wide-body passenger aircraft, as well as 7 engines.

