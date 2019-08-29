FolmCoin One Day Trading Volume Reaches $8.00 (FLM)

FolmCoin (CURRENCY:FLM) traded down 24.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 29th. One FolmCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges including CryptoBridge and CoinExchange. FolmCoin has a total market cap of $2,133.00 and $8.00 worth of FolmCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, FolmCoin has traded down 27.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get FolmCoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9,530.78 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $169.81 or 0.01783215 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $280.20 or 0.02942474 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.61 or 0.00678537 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $68.69 or 0.00721315 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00011942 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.99 or 0.00062904 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.18 or 0.00474458 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000026 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00009556 BTC.

FolmCoin Profile

FolmCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the PHI1612 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 18th, 2018. FolmCoin’s total supply is 9,662,813 coins. FolmCoin’s official Twitter account is @folmcoin. FolmCoin’s official website is folmcoin.com.

FolmCoin Coin Trading

FolmCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and CryptoBridge. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FolmCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FolmCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FolmCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for FolmCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FolmCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.