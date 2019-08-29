Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO) Short Interest Up 19.6% in August

Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,461,200 shares, an increase of 19.6% from the July 15th total of 1,221,700 shares. Currently, 4.4% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 392,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.7 days.

Shares of NASDAQ FBIO opened at $1.76 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.47, a current ratio of 4.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Fortress Biotech has a 52 week low of $0.49 and a 52 week high of $2.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.46 and its 200 day moving average is $1.72. The company has a market cap of $124.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.58 and a beta of 2.48.

Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by $0.22. The company had revenue of $9.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.51 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Fortress Biotech will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

FBIO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fortress Biotech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of Fortress Biotech in a research note on Monday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Fortress Biotech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Fortress Biotech in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Dawson James initiated coverage on shares of Fortress Biotech in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.00.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dowling & Yahnke LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fortress Biotech during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Fortress Biotech during the second quarter worth about $34,000. A.R.T. Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fortress Biotech during the second quarter worth about $56,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Fortress Biotech by 65.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 46,273 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 18,351 shares during the period. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fortress Biotech by 18.4% during the first quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 56,417 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 8,750 shares during the period. 10.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Fortress Biotech

Fortress Biotech, Inc develops and commercializes pharmaceutical and biotechnology products. The company develops CNDO-109, a lysate that treats cancer-related and other conditions; tramadol HCl for managing postoperative pain; CAEL-101 for the treatment of amyloid light chain amyloidosis; and CEVA101 for severe traumatic brain injury in children and adults in the United States.

