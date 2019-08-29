Frederick County Bancorp (MD) (OTCMKTS:FCBI) Stock Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $35.99

Frederick County Bancorp (MD) (OTCMKTS:FCBI) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $35.99 and traded as low as $32.37. Frederick County Bancorp (MD) shares last traded at $32.37, with a volume of 700 shares trading hands.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.96 and a beta of 0.27.

Frederick County Bancorp (MD) (OTCMKTS:FCBI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter. Frederick County Bancorp (MD) had a net margin of 11.97% and a return on equity of 8.95%. The business had revenue of $3.74 million during the quarter.

Frederick County Bancorp (MD) Company Profile (OTCMKTS:FCBI)

Frederick County Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Frederick County Bank that provides various banking services to individuals and commercial enterprises in the Frederick County, Maryland. It offers deposit products, including personal checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and health savings accounts; and business checking accounts, savings and money market accounts, and certificates of deposits.

