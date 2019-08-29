Freeport-McMoRan Inc (NYSE:FCX) Shares Purchased by Jennison Associates LLC

Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in Freeport-McMoRan Inc (NYSE:FCX) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 994,323 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,967 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $11,544,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TCG Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 99.3% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 3,650 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,819 shares during the last quarter. Bremer Bank National Association acquired a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 92.3% in the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,684 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 2,248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 5,990.1% in the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 5,542 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 5,451 shares during the last quarter. 71.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Freeport-McMoRan alerts:

In related news, Vice Chairman Richard C. Adkerson acquired 172,000 shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.14 per share, for a total transaction of $1,744,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Kathleen L. Quirk acquired 50,000 shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.49 per share, for a total transaction of $524,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 920,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,658,866.81. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Freeport-McMoRan stock traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $9.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 216,780 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,602,058. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.34 billion, a PE ratio of 6.08 and a beta of 2.34. Freeport-McMoRan Inc has a 1 year low of $8.58 and a 1 year high of $14.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.52.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The natural resource company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 4.08% and a net margin of 4.11%. The company had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Freeport-McMoRan Inc will post 0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 15th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 12th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.16%.

Several research firms recently commented on FCX. UBS Group set a $13.00 price target on Freeport-McMoRan and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. ValuEngine lowered Freeport-McMoRan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Freeport-McMoRan from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upgraded Freeport-McMoRan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $12.50 to $13.50 in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.88.

About Freeport-McMoRan

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold, and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines; South America Mining; Indonesia Mining; Molybdenum Mines; Rod and Refining; Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining; and Corporate, Other, and Eliminations.

Recommended Story: No Load Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Freeport-McMoRan Inc (NYSE:FCX).

Receive News & Ratings for Freeport-McMoRan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freeport-McMoRan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.