Freicoin Price Down 6.1% This Week (FRC)

Freicoin (CURRENCY:FRC) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on August 29th. In the last week, Freicoin has traded down 6.1% against the dollar. One Freicoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0085 or 0.00000090 BTC on popular exchanges. Freicoin has a total market capitalization of $472,650.00 and approximately $258.00 worth of Freicoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

GlobalToken (GLT) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000053 BTC.

I0Coin (I0C) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000300 BTC.

SixEleven (611) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00003991 BTC.

Ixcoin (IXC) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000095 BTC.

LeaCoin (LEA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Acoin (ACOIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0183 or 0.00000179 BTC.

Californium (CF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000078 BTC.

Zayedcoin (ZYD) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Machinecoin (MAC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000007 BTC.

About Freicoin

Freicoin (CRYPTO:FRC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on February 6th, 2017. Freicoin’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 55,389,566 coins. Freicoin’s official message board is freicoinalliance.com. Freicoin’s official Twitter account is @Freicoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Freicoin’s official website is freico.in.

Buying and Selling Freicoin

Freicoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: FreiExchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Freicoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Freicoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Freicoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

