GAIL INDIA LTD/S GDR REGS (OTCMKTS:GAILF) Shares Down 2.6%

GAIL INDIA LTD/S GDR REGS (OTCMKTS:GAILF)’s share price fell 2.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $10.37 and last traded at $10.37, 573 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 75% from the average session volume of 2,286 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.65.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $16.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.74.

GAIL INDIA LTD/S GDR REGS Company Profile (OTCMKTS:GAILF)

GAIL (India) Limited operates as a natural gas transmission company in India and internationally. The company operates through Transmission Services, Natural Gas Marketing, Petrochemicals, LPG and Other Liquid Hydrocarbons, and Other segments. It is involved in the transmission, distribution, and marketing of natural gas to the power, city gas distribution, fertilizer, and other sectors.

