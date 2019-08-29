Galenfeha (OTCMKTS:GLFH) Stock Price Down 10%

Galenfeha Inc (OTCMKTS:GLFH)’s share price dropped 10% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.03 and last traded at $0.05, approximately 90,913 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 53% from the average daily volume of 192,441 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.05.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.03.

About Galenfeha (OTCMKTS:GLFH)

Galenfeha, Inc does not have significant operations. It focuses on developing technologies for engineering, manufacturers, and product life cycles; and exploring investments in private and public sectors. Previously, the company provided engineering services and alternative power products primarily to natural gas producers and various industries in Texas and Louisiana.

