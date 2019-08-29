Gartner Inc (NYSE:IT) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Gartner Inc (NYSE:IT) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the ten research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $151.67.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on IT. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Gartner from $156.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. ValuEngine lowered Gartner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gartner from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Gartner to $142.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on Gartner from $141.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th.

In other Gartner news, EVP Joseph P. Beck sold 4,032 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.29, for a total value of $634,193.28. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,364 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,315,573.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Alwyn Dawkins sold 771 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.52, for a total transaction of $99,859.92. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 34,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,434,117.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,715 shares of company stock worth $1,166,918 in the last 90 days. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IT. Hartford Investment Management Co. grew its position in Gartner by 0.8% during the second quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 9,773 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,573,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in Gartner by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,435 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Gartner by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,707 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Gartner by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 3,810 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $613,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Gartner by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 7,883 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,196,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. 98.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of IT traded up $0.89 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $131.61. The stock had a trading volume of 12,828 shares, compared to its average volume of 705,684. Gartner has a 1 year low of $120.89 and a 1 year high of $171.77. The firm has a market cap of $11.65 billion, a PE ratio of 34.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $146.42 and its 200 day moving average is $151.34.

Gartner (NYSE:IT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The information technology services provider reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. Gartner had a net margin of 5.43% and a return on equity of 41.29%. Gartner’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.03 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Gartner will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment offers objective insights and advice on the priorities of various leaders in a range of functional areas of the enterprise through research and other reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to analysts, peer networking services, and membership programs that enable clients to make better decisions; and practice and talent management research insights in various business functions, such as human resources, sales, legal, and finance.

