General Motors (NYSE:GM) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the sixteen analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and eleven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $48.42.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on GM shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of General Motors to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine cut shares of General Motors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Evercore ISI set a $50.00 target price on shares of General Motors and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of General Motors in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Nomura set a $38.00 target price on shares of General Motors and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th.

Get General Motors alerts:

In related news, President Mark L. Reuss sold 275,944 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.03, for a total value of $11,046,038.32. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 479,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,190,902.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in General Motors by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 102,571,908 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,952,096,000 after purchasing an additional 717,703 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of General Motors by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 83,427,385 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,095,158,000 after acquiring an additional 5,215,771 shares during the last quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of General Motors during the 1st quarter valued at about $754,274,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of General Motors by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,309,521 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $544,715,000 after acquiring an additional 1,217,986 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of General Motors by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 14,406,653 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $555,088,000 after acquiring an additional 184,349 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.75% of the company’s stock.

General Motors stock traded up $0.47 during trading on Friday, reaching $36.91. The stock had a trading volume of 233,012 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,175,002. General Motors has a 52-week low of $30.56 and a 52-week high of $41.90. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $38.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The stock has a market cap of $51.76 billion, a PE ratio of 5.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.39.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The auto manufacturer reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $36.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.03 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 6.31% and a return on equity of 21.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.81 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that General Motors will post 6.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.12%. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.24%.

About General Motors

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, GM Cruise, and GM Financial. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, Jiefang, and Wuling brand names.

Featured Article: How Do You Make Money With Penny Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for General Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.