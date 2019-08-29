Genie Energy Ltd (NYSE:GNE) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Genie Energy Ltd (NYSE:GNE) has received a consensus broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the one brokers that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation.

Zacks has also given Genie Energy an industry rank of 152 out of 256 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Get Genie Energy alerts:

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on GNE shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Genie Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 10th. Noble Financial reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Genie Energy in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Genie Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th.

Shares of Genie Energy stock traded up $0.11 on Friday, hitting $7.32. The company had a trading volume of 5,712 shares, compared to its average volume of 300,881. The firm has a market capitalization of $197.49 million, a P/E ratio of 8.08 and a beta of 1.37. Genie Energy has a twelve month low of $5.08 and a twelve month high of $11.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.17 and a 200-day moving average of $9.13.

Genie Energy (NYSE:GNE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.38). The company had revenue of $61.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.10 million. Genie Energy had a net margin of 6.08% and a return on equity of 24.53%. Equities analysts predict that Genie Energy will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th were given a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. Genie Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.33%.

In other Genie Energy news, Director James A. Courter acquired 56,649 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.01 per share, with a total value of $397,109.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 313,632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,198,560.32. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 29.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Willingdon Wealth Management acquired a new position in Genie Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Genie Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Genie Energy by 538.5% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 14,059 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 11,857 shares during the period. Zebra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Genie Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Genie Energy by 4,986.3% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 20,040 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 19,646 shares during the period. 24.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Genie Energy

Genie Energy Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as a retail energy provider; and an oil and gas exploration company. The company operates through three segments: Genie Retail Energy; Genie Energy Services; and Genie Oil and Gas, Inc It resells electricity and natural gas to residential and small business customers primarily in the Eastern and Midwestern United States, as well as in the United Kingdom, Japan, and Finland.

Read More: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Genie Energy (GNE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Genie Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genie Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.