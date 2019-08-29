Genocea Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:GNCA) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Genocea Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:GNCA) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 502,000 shares, a decrease of 20.2% from the July 15th total of 629,200 shares. Currently, 1.9% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 822,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:GNCA traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $3.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 42,446 shares, compared to its average volume of 353,697. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.33 and a 200-day moving average of $2.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.37 million, a P/E ratio of -0.86 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a quick ratio of 5.96, a current ratio of 5.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Genocea Biosciences has a 12-month low of $2.24 and a 12-month high of $11.28.

Genocea Biosciences (NASDAQ:GNCA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by ($0.02). On average, research analysts predict that Genocea Biosciences will post -2.13 EPS for the current year.

GNCA has been the subject of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Genocea Biosciences in a report on Monday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Genocea Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 target price (down from $42.00) on shares of Genocea Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Genocea Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.25.

In related news, major shareholder Peter W. Sonsini acquired 2,857,142 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.50 per share, for a total transaction of $9,999,997.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 2.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NEA Management Company LLC grew its position in Genocea Biosciences by 39.8% during the 1st quarter. NEA Management Company LLC now owns 34,948,269 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $20,619,000 after purchasing an additional 9,948,269 shares during the last quarter. Fosun International Ltd raised its stake in Genocea Biosciences by 41.5% during the 1st quarter. Fosun International Ltd now owns 571,028 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 167,350 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Genocea Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $526,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Genocea Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Genocea Biosciences by 271.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 33,631 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 24,587 shares in the last quarter.

About Genocea Biosciences

Genocea Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops novel cancer vaccines. The company uses its proprietary discovery platform, ATLAS, to recall a patient's pre-existing CD4+ and CD8+ T cell immune responses to tumor to identify antigens for inclusion in vaccines that are designed to act through T cell (or cellular) immune responses.

