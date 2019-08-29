GeoCoin Reaches 1-Day Volume of $162.00 (GEO)

GeoCoin (CURRENCY:GEO) traded down 13.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 29th. During the last week, GeoCoin has traded 23.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. GeoCoin has a total market capitalization of $520,581.00 and approximately $162.00 worth of GeoCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GeoCoin token can now be bought for about $0.16 or 0.00001723 BTC on exchanges including Bittrex and Cryptopia.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get GeoCoin alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $64.07 or 0.00675391 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00012015 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00023258 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Vulcano [OLD] (VULC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0768 or 0.00000809 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00015513 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000047 BTC.

CyberMiles (CMT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0259 or 0.00000273 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002373 BTC.

GeoCoin Profile

GeoCoin is a token. Its launch date was August 18th, 2013. GeoCoin’s total supply is 4,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,180,551 tokens. The official website for GeoCoin is geocoin.cash. GeoCoin’s official Twitter account is @geo_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling GeoCoin

GeoCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and Bittrex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GeoCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GeoCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GeoCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for GeoCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GeoCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.