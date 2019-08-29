Giant Price Tops $0.0147 (GIC)

Giant (CURRENCY:GIC) traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 29th. One Giant coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0147 or 0.00000155 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including $13.92, $5.63, $24.71 and $18.98. Giant has a market cap of $83,417.00 and approximately $1,649.00 worth of Giant was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Giant has traded 12.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $54.18 or 0.00572254 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded down 17.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00005791 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000404 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0234 or 0.00000247 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded 27.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001158 BTC.

ZEST (ZEST) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0817 or 0.00002491 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded down 91.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0990 or 0.00001046 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0302 or 0.00000319 BTC.

Stakinglab (LABX) traded down 15% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002760 BTC.

Civitas (CIV) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Giant Coin Profile

GIC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 8th, 2018. Giant’s total supply is 5,840,785 coins and its circulating supply is 5,690,781 coins. The official website for Giant is giantpay.network. The Reddit community for Giant is /r/giantadmin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Giant’s official Twitter account is @giant_coin.

Buying and Selling Giant

Giant can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: $50.68, $18.98, $24.71, $33.89, $10.42, $7.59, $13.92, $11.91, $70.83, $20.33, $31.10 and $5.63. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Giant directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Giant should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Giant using one of the exchanges listed above.

