GlobalBoost-Y Hits Market Cap of $576,630.00 (BSTY)

GlobalBoost-Y (CURRENCY:BSTY) traded 4.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 29th. One GlobalBoost-Y coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0333 or 0.00000352 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit and Cryptopia. Over the last seven days, GlobalBoost-Y has traded up 40.8% against the U.S. dollar. GlobalBoost-Y has a market cap of $576,630.00 and $1,882.00 worth of GlobalBoost-Y was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9,507.84 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $169.02 or 0.01781647 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $281.04 or 0.02962505 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.07 or 0.00675391 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67.02 or 0.00706423 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00012015 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.90 or 0.00062219 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $45.07 or 0.00475089 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000026 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00009617 BTC.

About GlobalBoost-Y

GlobalBoost-Y is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the yescript hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 8th, 2014. GlobalBoost-Y’s total supply is 17,334,200 coins. GlobalBoost-Y’s official Twitter account is @GlobalBoost. The official website for GlobalBoost-Y is globalboost-y.com. The Reddit community for GlobalBoost-Y is /r/globalboostcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling GlobalBoost-Y

GlobalBoost-Y can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GlobalBoost-Y directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GlobalBoost-Y should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GlobalBoost-Y using one of the exchanges listed above.

