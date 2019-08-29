Globus Medical Inc (NYSE:GMED) Short Interest Update

Globus Medical Inc (NYSE:GMED) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,567,600 shares, an increase of 10.1% from the July 15th total of 2,332,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 603,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.3 days. Approximately 3.4% of the company’s shares are sold short.

NYSE:GMED traded down $0.83 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $51.49. The stock had a trading volume of 565,865 shares, compared to its average volume of 624,461. Globus Medical has a one year low of $38.01 and a one year high of $57.83. The company has a market capitalization of $5.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.83, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $46.98 and a 200 day moving average of $45.12.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The medical device company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.41. Globus Medical had a return on equity of 13.29% and a net margin of 19.30%. The company had revenue of $150.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $184.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. Globus Medical’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Globus Medical will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director David D. Davidar sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.33, for a total transaction of $2,466,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 754,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,233,050.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 24.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GMED. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Globus Medical by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,629,795 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $407,340,000 after acquiring an additional 89,022 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Globus Medical by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,181,055 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $303,760,000 after acquiring an additional 31,142 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in Globus Medical by 83.1% during the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,179,600 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $261,397,000 after acquiring an additional 2,803,797 shares in the last quarter. Nuance Investments LLC boosted its position in Globus Medical by 307.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 1,316,057 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $55,669,000 after acquiring an additional 993,056 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Globus Medical by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,221,143 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $51,655,000 after acquiring an additional 6,180 shares in the last quarter. 70.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on GMED. Wells Fargo & Co cut Globus Medical from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $50.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price (up previously from $52.00) on shares of Globus Medical in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley set a $45.00 target price on Globus Medical and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Globus Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Globus Medical currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.20.

About Globus Medical

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of musculoskeletal implants that promote healing in patients with spine disorders. The company offers products that address a variety of musculoskeletal pathologies, anatomies, and surgical approaches.

