Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) vs. TearLab (NYSE:TEAR) Critical Review

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) and TearLab (OTCMKTS:TEAR) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Globus Medical and TearLab’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Globus Medical 19.30% 13.29% 12.24% TearLab -13.60% N/A -21.58%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

70.4% of Globus Medical shares are held by institutional investors. 25.0% of Globus Medical shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.2% of TearLab shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Globus Medical and TearLab’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Globus Medical $712.97 million 7.22 $156.47 million $1.67 31.11 TearLab $25.00 million 0.03 -$2.25 million N/A N/A

Globus Medical has higher revenue and earnings than TearLab.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Globus Medical and TearLab, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Globus Medical 0 3 6 0 2.67 TearLab 0 0 0 0 N/A

Globus Medical presently has a consensus price target of $55.33, indicating a potential upside of 6.51%. Given Globus Medical’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Globus Medical is more favorable than TearLab.

Risk & Volatility

Globus Medical has a beta of 0.89, meaning that its stock price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TearLab has a beta of 0.88, meaning that its stock price is 12% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Globus Medical beats TearLab on 11 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Globus Medical

Globus Medical, Inc., a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of musculoskeletal implants that promote healing in patients with spine disorders. The company offers products that address a variety of musculoskeletal pathologies, anatomies, and surgical approaches. Its spine product portfolio includes a range of implant and surgical approach options that could be used to treat degenerative, deformity, tumor, and trauma conditions affecting the spine from the occiput to the sacrum. The company also offers imaging, navigation, and robotic assisted surgery technology solutions, as well as motion preservation technologies, such as dynamic stabilization, total disc replacement and interspinous distraction devices, and interventional pain management solutions to treat vertebral compression fractures. In addition, it provides regenerative biologic products, such as allografts and synthetic alternatives that are adjunctive treatments used in combination with stabilizing implant hardware. Further, the company offers products for the treatment of orthopedic trauma, including fracture plates, compression screws, intramedullary nails, and external fixation systems. Additionally, it distributes human cell, tissue, and cellular and tissue based products. The company sells its implants and related disposables primarily to hospitals through direct sales representatives and independent distributors in the United States and internationally. Globus Medical, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Audubon, Pennsylvania.

About TearLab

TearLab Corporation operates as an in-vitro diagnostic company in the United States and internationally. It offers TearLab Osmolority System, a proprietary in vitro diagnostic tear testing platform that measures tear film osmolarity for the diagnosis of dry eye disease; and enables eye care practitioners to test for sensitive and specific biomarkers using nanoliters of tear film at the point-of-care. Its TearLab Osmolarity System consists of TearLab disposable, a single-use microfluidic microchip; TearLab pen, a hand-held device that interfaces with the TearLab disposable; and TearLab reader, a small desktop unit that allows for the docking of the TearLab pen, as well as provides a quantitative reading for the operator. The company was formerly known as OccuLogix, Inc. TearLab Corporation was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

