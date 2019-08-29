GoHelpFund One Day Volume Reaches $32,742.00 (HELP)

GoHelpFund (CURRENCY:HELP) traded 8.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 28th. GoHelpFund has a total market capitalization of $59,491.00 and approximately $32,742.00 worth of GoHelpFund was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, GoHelpFund has traded 35.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One GoHelpFund token can now be purchased for $0.0049 or 0.00000051 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Stellarport and Mercatox.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002629 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010373 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22.71 or 0.00236274 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $124.96 or 0.01300133 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0638 or 0.00000664 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0154 or 0.00000160 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00019176 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.84 or 0.00091964 BTC.

Atlantis Blue Digital Token (ABDT) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00022504 BTC.

GoHelpFund Profile

GoHelpFund’s total supply is 23,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,147,167 tokens. The Reddit community for GoHelpFund is /r/gohelpfund and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for GoHelpFund is gohelpfund.com. GoHelpFund’s official Twitter account is @GoHelpFund_com. GoHelpFund’s official message board is blog.gohelpfund.com.

Buying and Selling GoHelpFund

GoHelpFund can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Stellarport and Mercatox. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoHelpFund directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GoHelpFund should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GoHelpFund using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

