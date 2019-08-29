Golar LNG Partners (NASDAQ:GMLP) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Golar LNG Partners (NASDAQ:GMLP) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Golar LNG Partners LP is a limited partnership primarily focused on owning and operating floating storage and regasification units (or FSRUs) and LNG carriers under long-term charters. Golar LNG Partners LP is based in Hamilton, Bermuda. “

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. BidaskClub lowered Golar LNG Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 10th. TheStreet lowered Golar LNG Partners from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Bank of America cut their price target on Golar LNG Partners from $11.50 to $10.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine cut Golar LNG Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.50.

Shares of Golar LNG Partners stock traded up $0.31 on Wednesday, hitting $10.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 199,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 255,672. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.10. Golar LNG Partners has a 1 year low of $9.32 and a 1 year high of $15.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.95. The company has a market capitalization of $721.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.04.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GMLP. Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Golar LNG Partners by 44.1% during the 2nd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 40,303 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $455,000 after purchasing an additional 12,335 shares during the last quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Golar LNG Partners by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Golar LNG Partners by 27.3% during the 1st quarter. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 45,687 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $590,000 after purchasing an additional 9,804 shares during the last quarter. Muhlenkamp & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Golar LNG Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,077,000. Finally, OppenheimerFunds Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Golar LNG Partners by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 6,292,174 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $81,232,000 after purchasing an additional 33,479 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 32.70% of the company’s stock.

Golar LNG Partners Company Profile

Golar LNG Partners LP owns and operates floating storage regasification units (FSRUs) and liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers under long-term charters in Brazil, Indonesia, Jordan, Kuwait, and the United Arab Emirates. As of March 15, 2019, it had a fleet of six FSRUs and four LNG carriers. Golar GP LLC serves as the general partner of Golar LNG Partners LP.

