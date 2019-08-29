Gold Resource Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:GORO) Plans — Dividend of $0.00

Gold Resource Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:GORO) declared a — dividend on Thursday, August 29th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 11th will be given a dividend of 0.0017 per share by the basic materials company on Monday, September 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 10th.

Gold Resource has decreased its dividend by an average of 45.0% annually over the last three years.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN GORO traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $3.44. 779,459 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 707,043. Gold Resource has a 1-year low of $2.73 and a 1-year high of $6.42.

Gold Resource (NYSEAMERICAN:GORO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $29.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.67 million.

In other Gold Resource news, Director Kimberly C. Perry acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.24 per share, with a total value of $64,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,800. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GORO shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gold Resource from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. HC Wainwright set a $8.00 price objective on Gold Resource and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Roth Capital began coverage on Gold Resource in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.50 price objective on the stock.

About Gold Resource

Gold Resource Corporation explores for, develops, produces, and sells gold and silver in Mexico and the United States. It also explores for copper, lead, and zinc. The company's flagship property is the Aguila project comprising 18 mining concessions aggregating approximately 25,264 hectares located in the State of Oaxaca, Mexico.

