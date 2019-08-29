Golden Leaf (CNSX:GLH) Hits New 12-Month Low at $0.05

Golden Leaf Holdings Ltd (CNSX:GLH)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.05 and last traded at $0.05, with a volume of 3436505 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $0.05.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.10.

Golden Leaf Company Profile (CNSX:GLH)

Golden Leaf Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells cannabis oil and flower products. The company also research and development; ownership, administration, and leasing of real estate; ownership and leasing of capital equipment; and medical marijuana patient consulting activities.

