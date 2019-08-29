Golden Share Resources (CVE:GSH) Trading Up 8.7%

Golden Share Resources Corp (CVE:GSH)’s stock price was up 8.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.13 and last traded at C$0.13, approximately 23,700 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 133% from the average daily volume of 10,161 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.12.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.10. The stock has a market cap of $4.25 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.91.

About Golden Share Resources (CVE:GSH)

Golden Share Resources Corporation, a junior natural resource company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Canada. It primarily explores for gold, silver, zinc, and lead deposits. The company holds a 75% interest in the Berens River project located to the north of Red Lake in northwestern Ontario; and a 100% interest in the Band-Ore project located to the west of the town of Thunder Bay in the province of Ontario.

