Goosehead Insurance Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) Insider Serena Jones Sells 1,200 Shares of Stock

Goosehead Insurance Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) insider Serena Jones sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.06, for a total transaction of $57,672.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Serena Jones also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Goosehead Insurance alerts:

On Friday, August 9th, Serena Jones sold 10,000 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.08, for a total transaction of $460,800.00.

On Monday, July 1st, Serena Jones sold 9,114 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.32, for a total transaction of $440,388.48.

NASDAQ GSHD traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $46.10. 2,548 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 135,720. Goosehead Insurance Inc has a 1 year low of $20.49 and a 1 year high of $51.47. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $699.56 million, a P/E ratio of 230.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.31.

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $19.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.83 million. Goosehead Insurance had a negative return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 5.06%. The company’s revenue was up 31.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Goosehead Insurance Inc will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on GSHD. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective (up previously from $37.00) on shares of Goosehead Insurance in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Goosehead Insurance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Goosehead Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of GSHD. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in Goosehead Insurance during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group bought a new position in Goosehead Insurance during the second quarter worth about $41,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Goosehead Insurance during the second quarter worth about $45,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in Goosehead Insurance during the second quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Goosehead Insurance during the second quarter worth about $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.30% of the company’s stock.

Goosehead Insurance Company Profile

Goosehead Insurance, Inc focuses on operating as a holding company for Goosehead Financial, LLC that provides personal lines insurance agency services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Corporate Channel and Franchise Channel. It offers various insurance products, including homeowner's insurance; auto insurance; other personal lines products, such as flood, wind, and earthquake insurance; excess liability or umbrella insurance; specialty lines insurance comprising motorcycle, recreational vehicle, and other insurance; commercial lines insurance consisting of general liability, property, and auto insurance for small businesses; and life insurance.

Recommended Story: What is a bull market?



Receive News & Ratings for Goosehead Insurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goosehead Insurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.