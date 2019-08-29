Gossipcoin (GOSS) 1-Day Volume Reaches $174.00

Gossipcoin (CURRENCY:GOSS) traded 6.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on August 29th. Gossipcoin has a market capitalization of $16,073.00 and approximately $174.00 worth of Gossipcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Gossipcoin has traded up 2% against the U.S. dollar. One Gossipcoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges including Graviex and CryptoBridge.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002658 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010514 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.41 or 0.00236273 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $123.97 or 0.01307127 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0621 or 0.00000655 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0154 or 0.00000162 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00019041 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.67 or 0.00091449 BTC.

Atlantis Blue Digital Token (ABDT) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00022290 BTC.

Gossipcoin Profile

Gossipcoin’s total supply is 29,672,335 coins. The official website for Gossipcoin is gossipcoin.net . Gossipcoin’s official Twitter account is @gosscoin.

Gossipcoin Coin Trading

Gossipcoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and Graviex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gossipcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gossipcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Gossipcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

