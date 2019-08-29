Gran Colombia Gold Corp (TSE:GCM) Senior Officer Sells C$143,507.50 in Stock

Gran Colombia Gold Corp (TSE:GCM) Senior Officer Michael Monier Davies sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.74, for a total transaction of C$143,507.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 90,720 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$520,760.02.

Michael Monier Davies also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 20th, Michael Monier Davies sold 50,000 shares of Gran Colombia Gold stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.60, for a total transaction of C$280,235.00.

TSE GCM opened at C$5.75 on Thursday. Gran Colombia Gold Corp has a 52-week low of C$2.08 and a 52-week high of C$5.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.63, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.53. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$5.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$4.10. The stock has a market cap of $275.87 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.98.

Separately, Fundamental Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$6.63 price objective on shares of Gran Colombia Gold in a report on Wednesday.

About Gran Colombia Gold

Gran Colombia Gold Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and silver properties primarily in Colombia. It holds interests in the Segovia operations comprising the El Silencio, Providencia, Sandra K, and the Carla underground mines located in Colombia; and the Marmato gold project situated in Colombia.

