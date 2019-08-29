Greene County Bancorp (NASDAQ:GCBC) Stock Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $27.43

Greene County Bancorp (NASDAQ:GCBC)’s stock price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $27.43 and traded as low as $26.04. Greene County Bancorp shares last traded at $26.04, with a volume of 19 shares trading hands.

Separately, BidaskClub cut shares of Greene County Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th.

Get Greene County Bancorp alerts:

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $27.33 and its 200 day moving average is $29.58. The company has a market cap of $226.17 million, a PE ratio of 12.92 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Greene County Bancorp (NASDAQ:GCBC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $12.48 million during the quarter. Greene County Bancorp had a net margin of 31.98% and a return on equity of 16.81%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. This is a boost from Greene County Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10.

In related news, Director Peter W. Hogan purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $29.31 per share, with a total value of $58,620.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 3,957 shares of company stock valued at $111,378. 7.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Greene County Bancorp by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 149,702 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,405,000 after purchasing an additional 17,421 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Greene County Bancorp by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 127,206 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,742,000 after buying an additional 3,726 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Greene County Bancorp by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 31,479 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $926,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Greene County Bancorp by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,977 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $559,000 after purchasing an additional 1,726 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Greene County Bancorp by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,707 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 773 shares during the period. 4.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Greene County Bancorp Company Profile (NASDAQ:GCBC)

Greene County Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company for The Bank of Greene County that provides various financial services. Its deposit products include savings, NOW accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit and non-interest bearing checking accounts, and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Story: How to use beta for portfolio diversification

Receive News & Ratings for Greene County Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greene County Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.