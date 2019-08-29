Gresham Technologies (LON:GHT) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $115.66

Gresham Technologies PLC (LON:GHT)’s share price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $115.66 and traded as high as $113.00. Gresham Technologies shares last traded at $115.50, with a volume of 2,500 shares.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.45. The stock has a market cap of $78.73 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.17. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 115.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 102.08.

About Gresham Technologies (LON:GHT)

Gresham Technologies plc, a software and services company, provides real-time transaction control and enterprise data integrity solutions in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Clareti Solutions and Other Solutions segments. The company offers Clareti Transaction Control, an enterprise data control solution for data validation and real-time transaction matching and reconciliation.

