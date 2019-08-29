Griffin Industrial Realty (NASDAQ:GRIF) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $36.20

Griffin Industrial Realty Inc (NASDAQ:GRIF) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $36.20 and traded as low as $35.00. Griffin Industrial Realty shares last traded at $35.20, with a volume of 1,198 shares changing hands.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Griffin Industrial Realty from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Griffin Industrial Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st.

Get Griffin Industrial Realty alerts:

The company’s fifty day moving average is $36.51 and its 200-day moving average is $36.22. The company has a market cap of $176.27 million, a PE ratio of 36.58 and a beta of 0.74.

Griffin Industrial Realty (NASDAQ:GRIF) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 9th. The financial services provider reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Griffin Industrial Realty had a net margin of 11.62% and a return on equity of 5.10%. The company had revenue of $17.08 million for the quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GRIF. Kings Point Capital Management boosted its holdings in Griffin Industrial Realty by 295.3% in the second quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 210,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,455,000 after purchasing an additional 157,538 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Griffin Industrial Realty by 24.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 141,604 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,006,000 after purchasing an additional 27,872 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Griffin Industrial Realty by 2.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 119,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,232,000 after purchasing an additional 2,319 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Griffin Industrial Realty by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 215,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,890,000 after purchasing an additional 2,114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Griffin Industrial Realty by 3.4% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 45,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,612,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.69% of the company’s stock.

Griffin Industrial Realty Company Profile (NASDAQ:GRIF)

Griffin Industrial Realty, Inc develops, manages, and leases industrial and commercial properties in the United States. As of November 30, 2018, the company owned 37 buildings comprising 25 industrial/warehouse buildings, 11 office/flex buildings, and a restaurant building. It also owns real estate properties in the Hartford, Connecticut area; the Lehigh Valley of Pennsylvania; and the greater Charlotte, North Carolina area, as well as Connecticut, Massachusetts, and Florida.

Recommended Story: Do back-end load funds outperform no-load funds?

Receive News & Ratings for Griffin Industrial Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Griffin Industrial Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.