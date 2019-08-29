Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI) Raises Dividend to $0.28 Per Share

Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 15th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.28 per share on Tuesday, September 17th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This is a boost from Group 1 Automotive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26.

Group 1 Automotive has increased its dividend by an average of 7.8% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 9 years. Group 1 Automotive has a dividend payout ratio of 12.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Group 1 Automotive to earn $10.79 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.12 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 10.4%.

Shares of GPI stock opened at $74.88 on Thursday. Group 1 Automotive has a 12 month low of $48.69 and a 12 month high of $89.85. The stock has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of 8.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $81.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.54.

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.09. Group 1 Automotive had a net margin of 1.31% and a return on equity of 15.90%. The firm had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.45 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Group 1 Automotive will post 10.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. ValuEngine cut shares of Group 1 Automotive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Group 1 Automotive has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.80.

In related news, VP Peter C. Delongchamps sold 10,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total value of $887,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Frank Grese sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.45, for a total transaction of $392,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 24,200 shares of company stock worth $2,063,100. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Group 1 Automotive Company Profile

Group 1 Automotive, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive retail industry. The company sells new and used cars, light trucks, and vehicle parts, as well as service insurance contracts; arranges related vehicle financing; and offers automotive maintenance and repair services. It has operations primarily in the metropolitan areas in Alabama, California, Florida, Georgia, Kansas, Louisiana, Maryland, Massachusetts, Mississippi, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New Mexico, Oklahoma, South Carolina, and Texas in the United States; 32 towns in the United Kingdom; and metropolitan markets in the states of Sao Paulo, Parana, Mato Grosso do Sul, and Santa Catarina, Brazil.

